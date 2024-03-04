$1.1 Million “Cabin” on the Market in Zimmerman – Worth It?

I have to be honest. On the other hand, if you do have a structure to sell and you are classifying it as a "cabin", you obviously are talking to someone in a much higher tax bracket than where I am.

Anyway, there is a VERY nice "cabin" that just hit the market in the Zimmerman area. This thing has everything you could possibly need too.

The only complaint that I would have is that the landscaping could use some work. There is a lot of sand/dirt areas that look like they could use some TLC. If I'm spending over a million for a "cabin" I would like some decent landscaping.

PHTOTO: ReMax PHTOTO: ReMax loading...

There are also several large out buildings on the property.

The house is gorgeous! Or, excuse me, the cabin is gorgeous! Here are just a few of the photos that are included in the listing through ReMax. You can also check out the virtual tour.

This is the primary bathroom. Check out the tile work inthe shower. Wow! That's a lot nicer that what I have in my house... cabin....

PHOTO: ReMax PHOTO: ReMax loading...

The kitchen is gorgeous too. Oh- and a double oven in your "cabin". I know, I'm really stuck on the fact that they are calling this a cabin. The only realy cabin-y thing about this place is the fact that it's a log/wood structure. Knotty pine all over the place. That does tend to give it the cabin feel. But other than that, I would live in this place year round.

PHOTO: ReMax PHOTO: ReMax loading...

If you would like to know how the lake shore area is... that's pretty great too, It's on a penninsula, so there is quite a bit of shoreline.

PHOTO: ReMax PHOTO: ReMax loading...

Like I've been saying... landscaping. Needs some work. If you are interested, or if you know someone with a lot of cash to spare, this is the full listing with ReMax. Listing agent is Jesse Jondahl. See if you can work in a landscaping budget too. The yard around the house if fine, but the rest of it... as you can see, needs some love.

