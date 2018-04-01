Zita Hanisch, 95, St. Augusta

April 28, 1922 - March 31, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 6, 2018 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta for Zita Hanisch, age 95, of St. Augusta, who passed away on Saturday, March 31, 2018 at St. Benedicts Senior Community in St. Cloud. Reverend Robert Rolfes will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and after 10:00 a.m. on Friday at the St. Mary Help of Christians Parish Center. The Christian Women will pray a rosery at 5:30 p.m. followed immediately by parish prayers on Thursday at the parish center.

Zita was born on April 28, 1922 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Bernard Henry “B.H.” and Josephine A. (Moeller) Kiffmeyer. She married Adolph G. Hanisch on October 14, 1957 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta. Zita was a homemaker all of her life as well as working for school district 742 as a cook. She was a member of St. Mary Help of Christians, the Christian Women, and the St. Augusta American Legion Post #621 Auxiliary.

She enjoyed children, quilting, playing cards, baking, and feeding the Cardinals. Zita especially loved the time spent with her immediate and extended family.

Zita is survived by her sons; Leroy (Janice) Hanisch of St. Cloud, Ray of St. Augusta; grandchildren, Kristina (Brandon) Billig of Clearwater, Scott (April) Hanisch of St. Augusta, Kelly (Adrian) Nistler of Clearwater, Dustin (Julie Laramie) of Elk River, Brandi (Jonathan Danielson) St. Augusta; step-grandchild, Justin Foust of Brainard; great-grandchildren, Khloe, Caydence, Evelyn, Easton, Emma, Autumn, and Davin; and many nieces and nephews.