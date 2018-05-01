Zimmerman Man, Woman, Hurt in Elk River Crash

ELK RIVER -- A man and woman from Zimmerman were hurt after being rear-ended by an SUV in Elk River.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 169 and Main Street. A vehicle driven by 75-year-old Edwin Roepke of Zimmerman was heading south on 169 when he stopped at the light and was rear-ended by an SUV driven by 64-year-old Carl Riley of Bloomington.