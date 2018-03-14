Zimmerman Man Thanks Deputies Who Saved His Life
ELK RIVER -- Two members of the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office and a correctional officer were honored Tuesday night for their life-saving efforts.
Sergeant Chris Aleshire and Deputy Dean Cichy were recognized for reviving a Zimmerman man who had suffered from cardiac arrest. 45-year-old Michael Suelter was found not breathing and without a pulse on December 30th, when Aleshire and Cichy started doing chest compression's and used an Automated External Defibrillator to restore his pulse.
Jail Sergeant Bradley Bohn was honored for saving a fellow correctional officer who was choking in the jail. Bohn saw his coworker choking in the hallway and began using the Heimlich maneuver to clear the officer's airway.
The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office would like to congratulate each individual for their efforts.