Zimmerman Man Thanks Deputies Who Saved His Life

ELK RIVER -- Two members of the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office and a correctional officer were honored Tuesday night for their life-saving efforts.

Sergeant Chris Aleshire and Deputy Dean Cichy were recognized for reviving a Zimmerman man who had suffered from cardiac arrest. 45-year-old Michael Suelter was found not breathing and without a pulse on December 30th, when Aleshire and Cichy started doing chest compression's and used an Automated External Defibrillator to restore his pulse.

Jail Sergeant Bradley Bohn was honored for saving a fellow correctional officer who was choking in the jail. Bohn saw his coworker choking in the hallway and began using the Heimlich maneuver to clear the officer's airway.