Zebra Mussels Discovered in Big Fish Lake

COLD SPRING -- Invasive aquatic species have been found in another Stearns County lake.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed zebra mussels in Big Fish Lake near Cold Spring. A lake services contractor found adult zebra mussels in two locations in the lake during a routine aquatic invasive species survey.

The DNR says it is a good time for lake homeowners to check their docks, lifts, rafts and boats which have been submerged in the water for an extended period of time.

If you find an invasive species, you're encouraged to call the DNR and ask for an invasive species specialist.