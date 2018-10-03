Yvonne M. Hillman, 70, St. Cloud

March 6, 1948 - October 3, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Yvonne M. Hillman, age 70, of St. Cloud who passed away at her home on Wednesday, October 3, 2018. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Burial will take place at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday and after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Yvonne was born on March 6, 1948 in New Prague, Minnesota to John Harold and Lorraine (Weires) Brown. She married Robert Hillman on October 21, 1972 at St. Thomas Catholic Church in St. Thomas, Minnesota. Yvonne worked as a Daycare Provider for many years.

She enjoyed horses, gardening, crocheting and the lake cabin. Yvonne especially loved all the time spent with her family and friends.

Yvonne is survived by her husband, Bob; children, Jeff (Kara) of Maple Grove, Gina (Bill) Miller of Ham Lake; grandchildren, Christian, Ava, Faith, Brandon, Megan; mother, Lorraine; brothers, Mike (Betsy) Brown, Al (Mary Lou) Brown, Jim (Julane) Brown; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father.