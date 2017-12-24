Yvonne “Bonnie” M. Lindsey, 79, St. Cloud

July 7, 1938 - December 20, 2017

Services will be private at a later date for Yvonne “Bonnie” M. Lindsey, age 79, who passed away Wednesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. She was born July 7, 1938 in Minneapolis to Donald & Marie (Draves) Gibson. Bonnie married Charles “Skip” Lindsey on Oct. 15, 1955 in Minneapolis. She worked as a counselor for Pine Manor in Pine City, for Gorecki in Milaca, Kipp’s Laundry in St. Cloud, and in maintenance for SCSU for over 12 years, retiring on Jan. 8, 1998. Bonnie enjoyed knitting, caring for her plants, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.