Your Guide to Holiday Return Polices

ST. CLOUD -- We all make mistakes...even Santa, so here at WJON we've found out some major retailers return policies, so you can get what you need.

Offers.com put together a long list of over 100 retailers and their return policies , and we've got a few in our area below for your information.

American Eagle : No deadline on returns, holiday or otherwise

: No deadline on returns, holiday or otherwise Barnes and Noble : 14 days for in-store purchases

: 14 days for in-store purchases Bath & Body Works : No deadline

: No deadline Bed Bath & Beyond : one-year

: one-year Best Buy : 15 days for normal purchases, otherwise January 12 for orders placed October 28 - December 28 (cell phones excluded).

: 15 days for normal purchases, otherwise January 12 for orders placed October 28 - December 28 (cell phones excluded). Dick's Sporting Goods : 60 days for all purchases.

: 60 days for all purchases. Home Depot : 30 days for area rugs; 90 days for most other purchases.

: 30 days for area rugs; 90 days for most other purchases. JC Penny : 45 days no receipt, 30 days for appliances, electronics and furniture, 60 days for jewelry.

: 45 days no receipt, 30 days for appliances, electronics and furniture, 60 days for jewelry. Kohl's : 30 days for certain electronics; no deadline for most merchandise.

: 30 days for certain electronics; no deadline for most merchandise. Macy's : 180 days for most items; 14 to 16 days for some. January 31 for orders placed from November 1 to December 31.

: 180 days for most items; 14 to 16 days for some. January 31 for orders placed from November 1 to December 31. Old Navy : 45 days, or January 15 for orders placed from November 1 to Christmas Eve.

: 45 days, or January 15 for orders placed from November 1 to Christmas Eve. Sam's Club : 90 days for select electronics, no deadline for most merchandise.

: 90 days for select electronics, no deadline for most merchandise. Target :30 days for electronics and entertainment, 90 days for most merchandise or 30 and 14 day refund periods start today for purchase between November 1 and Christmas.

:30 days for electronics and entertainment, 90 days for most merchandise or 30 and 14 day refund periods start today for purchase between November 1 and Christmas. T.J MAXX : 30 days or January 23 for orders placed between October 14 and Christmas Eve.

: 30 days or January 23 for orders placed between October 14 and Christmas Eve. Ulta : 60 days.

: 60 days. Victoria's Secret : 90 days.

: 90 days. Walmart : 15 - 30 days for select electronics; 90s days for most other purchases, or January 10 for 15-day return policies and January 25 for 30-day policies on items bought between October 28 and Christmas.

For information on specific items you have questions about, make sure to ask the store you got it from. And most stores require a gift receipt.