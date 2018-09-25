Your Guide to Central MN’s Halloween and Fall Events [LIST]
ST. CLOUD -- As the colors start to change many places are starting to get into the season with multiple fall-themed events. Here is a list of some of the fun activities you and your family can enjoy before the ground becomes white.
Apple Orchards in central Minnesota:
Hidden Cove Orchard in Cold Spring
Collegeville Orchards in Collegeville
Fairhaven Farm in South Haven
Apple Jack Orchards in Delano
Woods' Edge Apples in Buffalo
September:
-Opened Now:
The Palmer House in Sauk Centre open every day at 7:00 a.m.
-September 28th:
A&G Produce Corn Maze and Events located in St. Joseph.
-September 29th:
Harvest Party Hop: Runs from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. at the Copper Pony in St. Cloud. (Tune into Rush Hour Wednesday, September 26 at 5:00 p.m. to learn more about this one.)
October:
- October 5th:
Molitor's Haunted Acres opening night at 7:00 p.m. in Sauk Rapids (Recurring Event)
Harvest of Horrors opening night at 7:00 p.m. in St. Augusta (Recurring Event)
- October 6th:
Milk and Honey Ciders Solar Sweet Farm Cider Event at 3:00 p.m. in St. Joseph.
Boo at the Zoo starting at 10:00 a.m. at Hemker Zoo in Freeport.
Apple Tyme Festival at Hidden Cove Orchards in Cold Spring.
- October 14th:
Collegeville Colors at St. John's University starting at 1:00 p.m.
- October 17th:
SCSU Homecoming Week - events every day at the campus.
- October 19th:
Autumn HERO Festival at The Great Blue Heron in Cold Spring, starting at 4:00 p.m.
- October 20th:
Halloween Historia at the Stearns History Museum from 12:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. $4 per person, infants free.
Thriller Workshops at Revolver Studios in St. Cloud from 2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Apple Fest at Carlos Creek Winery in Alexandria from 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. free admission.
- October 25th:
BrewLash at the St. Cloud Technical and Community College from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $50.
