Your Guide to Central MN’s Halloween and Fall Events [LIST]

ST. CLOUD -- As the colors start to change many places are starting to get into the season with multiple fall-themed events. Here is a list of some of the fun activities you and your family can enjoy before the ground becomes white.

Apple Orchards in central Minnesota:

Hidden Cove Orchard in Cold Spring

Collegeville Orchards in Collegeville

Fairhaven Farm in South Haven

Apple Jack Orchards in Delano

Woods' Edge Apples in Buffalo

September:

-Opened Now:

The Palmer House in Sauk Centre open every day at 7:00 a.m.

-September 28th:

A&G Produce Corn Maze and Events located in St. Joseph.

-September 29th:

Harvest Party Hop : Runs from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. at the Copper Pony in St. Cloud. (Tune into Rush Hour Wednesday, September 26 at 5:00 p.m. to learn more about this one.)

October:

- October 5th:

Molitor's Haunted Acres opening night at 7:00 p.m. in Sauk Rapids (Recurring Event)

Harvest of Horrors opening night at 7:00 p.m. in St. Augusta (Recurring Event)



- October 6th:

Milk and Honey Ciders Solar Sweet Farm Cider Event at 3:00 p.m. in St. Joseph.

Boo at the Zoo starting at 10:00 a.m. at Hemker Zoo in Freeport.

Apple Tyme Festival at Hidden Cove Orchards in Cold Spring.

- October 14th:

Collegeville Colors at St. John's University starting at 1:00 p.m.

- October 17th:

SCSU Homecoming Week - events every day at the campus.

- October 19th:

Autumn HERO Festival at The Great Blue Heron in Cold Spring, starting at 4:00 p.m.

- October 20th:

Halloween Historia at the Stearns History Museum from 12:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. $4 per person, infants free.

Thriller Workshops at Revolver Studios in St. Cloud from 2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Apple Fest at Carlos Creek Winery in Alexandria from 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. free admission.

- October 25th:

BrewLash at the St. Cloud Technical and Community College from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $50.

Did we miss an event? Let us know! email chrissy@wjon.com