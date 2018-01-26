Your Dog Can Catch The Flu!

I had NO idea that dogs could catch the flu; but apparently it's quite common. What can you do for your pup?

  • Avoid dog parks if there is a break out in your area.
  • Get your dog a flu shot...yes..they make them for dogs but not all vets offer them.
  • Take your dog to the vet. If your dog does have the flu, you want to keep them away from other pets for at least 21 days.
  • You and your dog can't get the same flu...so don't feel guilty if you've been sick and suddenly your dog is sick too.
  • Note that older dogs have a greater chance for getting sick.
  • For more details, talk to you vet.
