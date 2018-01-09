You’ll Never Believe What Experts Say About Lasting Love

Aren't professional dating experts actually just people that are perpetual daters? How do they KNOW what works for lasting love? According to the experts, there are 3 tricks to get someone to fall in love with you before Valentine's Day. Are you up for the challenge?

BRING YOUR DATE TO MEET YOUR FAMILY

By bringing your new found love to meet your family, it is showing the person you care about that they are important enough to meet your family. This will make them feel more connected to you.

PLAN A BUNCH OF FUN STUFF TO DO BETWEEN NOW AND VALENTINE'S DAY

The idea of planning lots of fun stuff to do between now and Valentine's Day, is to let them know how fun you are all the time...and that EVERY day is Valentine's Day with you.

START BINGE WATCHING A SHOW TOGETHER

The couple that binge watches together sticks together...so say they experts. Find a show you both really enjoy...an extra long series...It brings couples closer together.