Yankees Hand Twins Fifth Straight Loss

The New York Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins 8-3 Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium. The loss is the Twins' fifth straight and drops them to 8-10 overall this season.

Minnesota starter Jose Berrios struggled through four innings of work, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven Yankees. Twins reliever Tyler Duffey was torched for a pair of home runs in his 2018 season debut after beginning the season in the minor leagues.

Eduardo Escobar paced the Twins offense with three hits and the team's lone run batted in.

Gary Sanchez hit a pair of home runs for New York, while Didi Gregorious and Aaron Judge also hit dingers in the Yankees' win.