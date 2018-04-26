Yankees Beat Twins Again

The Twins have now lost 6 games in a row after falling 7-4 at New York to the Yankees Wednesday night. Miguel Sano hit a 1st inning 2-run home run but the Yankees came back with 4 runs in the 3rd inning. Lance Lynn allowed 6 earned runs in 3 2/3 innings to take the loss and drop to 0-2 for the Twins.

Minnesota managed 10 hits including 3 from Max Kepler and 2 apiece from Joe Mauer, Miguel Sano and Eduardo Escobar. The Twins are now 8-11 and will try to salvage the final game of the 4-game series in New York this afternoon. Game time at 12:05, pregame on WJON at 11:30. Right hander Kyle Gibson will start on the mound for the Twins.