UPDATE: 70 MPH Wind Gusts, Power Outages Reported

ST. CLOUD - Several hundred Xcel Energy customers in south St. Cloud are without power Tuesday morning. Xcel says nearly 2,000 of their St. Cloud customers do not have electricity.

Additionally, about two dozen Cold Spring customers and about 35 Sauk Rapids homes are also without power.

The National Weather Service was reporting 30 to 50 mile an hour wind gusts this morning, as a rain system moved through the area. A High Wind Warning is in effect until 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Erin Hausauer says her office has received some reports of property damage around the county with sheds and outbuildings being damaged. She says it is more isolated than widespread. Most reports are of trees that have been blown down.



