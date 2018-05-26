Xcel Energy Providing Tips to Stay Cool and Save Money
ST. CLOUD -- As temperatures are projected to move into the 90s with high humidity this weekend, Xcel Energy is offering you some tips to help you find relief from the heat, as well as your energy bill.
Some of the best ways to reduce your overall bill while staying cool this summer include:
-raising the thermostat from 72 to 78 degrees (providing savings up to $100 over the summer)
-use a ceiling fan to circulate cool air
-change air conditioning filters
-close drapes and blinds during the heat of the day
-turning off unnecessary lights, and run washing machines, dishwashers and dryers with full loads after the heat of the day.
For more tips for saving money and energy this summer you can visit www.xcelenergy.com.