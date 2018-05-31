World Heritage Plaza Rededicated in St. Cloud [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud monument was rededicated in its new resting place Thursday afternoon.

The World Heritage Plaza, formally located at the current downtown lofts site, now resides in front of the Great River Regional Library.

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says he couldn't think of a better location to move it.

By having this at the public library where thousands of people come in, especially young people, this is a great place to have this plaza.

When it was first dedicated back in 2012, the monument represented roughly 30 countries. That number has since grown to represent 88 countries of residents who call St. Cloud home.

We created a monument to represent all of the countries around the world, where people immigrated to St. Cloud directly.

The World Heritage Plaza is a symbol to show no matter what background you come from St. Cloud is one community.