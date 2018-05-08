Work to Cause Lane Closures on East St. Germain Street

ST. CLOUD -- Work along a portion of East St. Germain Street in St. Cloud will cause some intermittent lane closures starting Wednesday.

Utility company work will take place from 7th Avenue Southeast to approximately 300 feet east of 10th Avenue Northeast until further notice.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the eastbound direction.

The work will also affect the Highway 10 Frontage Road entrance south of East St. Germain Street.