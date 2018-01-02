Wood Stove Possible Cause of Cosmos Shed Fire

COSMOS -- A wood stove may have caused a shed fire in Meeker County Friday.

Sheriff Brian Cruze says crews were called to the 200 block of South Comet Street in Cosmos shortly after 11:30 p.m. When crews got to the scene a shed was fully engulfed in flames.

The shed and everything inside the shed, including an SUV, are a complete loss.

The owner of the shed, 36-year-old Julie Schafer of Cosmos says her husband was in the shed earlier that day working on the SUV. She says she thinks the wood stove that her husband had on in the shed might be the cause of the blaze.

No one was hurt in the fire.