Wood Heater Producers Oppose Tighter Pollution Standards

GREENBUSH (AP) — A Minnesota company that makes wood-fired home boilers is pushing back on new proposed federal standards to eliminate two-thirds of remaining pollutants in wood smoke.

Central Boiler officials argue the regulations are too much, too soon. The company met the Environmental Protection Agency's 2015 standards that called for as much as a 90 percent reduction in fine particle emissions.

The EPA says the microscopic particles in smoke can cause bronchitis, pneumonia, asthma, or other serious respiratory diseases, and aggravate chronic heart and lung disease.