Woman’s Death Raises Concern About Minneapolis Homeless Camp

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The death of a woman living at a Minneapolis homeless camp is raising fresh concerns about the health of people staying at the growing camp.

Twenty-six-year-old Alissa Rose Skipintheday was found unconscious and not breathing last week near the camp in south Minneapolis. She was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where she died Saturday.

Family members and camp residents say Skipintheday suffered from asthma and did not have her emergency inhaler. She was homeless and had been living at the camp for weeks.

The growing tent city has alarmed health officials and American Indian leaders.

About 300 people are living at the site near the Little Earth housing project.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey had pledged to find housing for everyone by the

end of September.