Woman Taken to Hospital After Being Hit by Car
COKATO -- A Cokato woman was taken to the hospital after she was hit by a vehicle in Wright County.
The incident happened just after 12:00 p.m. Thursday on Highway 12 in Cokato.
The Minnesota State Patrol says 21-year-old Rebecca Hendrickson, of Dassel, was heading east on Highway 12 when she hit a pedestrian just east of Sunset Avenue.
The woman was identified as 59-year-old Rebecca Kersey. She was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Wet road conditions are believed to be a factor in the accident.