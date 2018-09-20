Woman Taken to Hospital After Being Hit by Car

COKATO -- A Cokato woman was taken to the hospital after she was hit by a vehicle in Wright County.

The incident happened just after 12:00 p.m. Thursday on Highway 12 in Cokato.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 21-year-old Rebecca Hendrickson , of Dassel, was heading east on Highway 12 when she hit a pedestrian just east of Sunset Avenue.

The woman was identified as 59-year-old Rebecca Kersey . She was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Wet road conditions are believed to be a factor in the accident.