Woman Still Has Pet Tortoise 56 Years Later

HOW LONG HAVE YOU HAD YOUR PET?

The year was 1962. Jeanna Smith was visiting a zoo for her 10th birthday, when the zoo director of the Milwaukee Zoo, gave Jeanna a young tortoise.to keep as her own. I wonder if she ever imagined that she would have the pet when she was 65. George is her oldest friend. She's taken him on vacations; she took him to college; she's dressed him up for Halloween. She's even lost him a few times. The closest call was 30 years ago, when George disappeared outside. Luckily the neighborhood got together to find him, and a young neighbor girl found him hiding in a neighbors yard.