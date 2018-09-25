Woman Says Her Ex Didn’t Know She Planned to Kill

FARGO, N.D. (AP) -- A North Dakota woman has testified that she never ``explicitly'' told her ex-boyfriend that she planned to murder their pregnant neighbor and cut the baby from her womb.

Brooke Crews pleaded guilty to murder and is serving life in prison without parole in the killing of 22-year-old Savanna Greywind in August 2017. Crews is testifying Tuesday at the trial of William Hoehn , who is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the death.

Hoehn, of Fargo, has admitted to helping cover up the crime but says he didn't know Crews was going to kill Greywind for the baby.

Crews has testified that she felt pressured by Hoehn to ``produce a baby,'' but under cross-examination by defense attorney Daniel Borgen , Crews said Hoehn didn't tell her to kill Greywind for the newborn.