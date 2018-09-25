Woman Pleads Guilty to Knife Attack

ST. CLOUD -- A Waite Park woman has pleaded guilty to attacking a man with a knife last month.

Twenty-five-year-old Constance Grandidier pleaded guilty to one felony count of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. She'll be sentenced November 5th.

According to the charges filed in Stearns County District Court, Grandidier started yelling at the man when he began looking at her phone. She then went into the kitchen, grabbed a knife and began trying to cut him.

Court records indicate Grandidier and the victim are family or household members.

Officers arrived at the apartment around 2:00 p.m. and heard Grandidier yelling at the victim. The man gave the officers a steak knife with a four-inch blade which was used in the attack.

Police say the victim had a cut to his shoulder and one to his forearm. The man also said Grandidier punched him in the right eye two or three times which left it swollen.

Police also noticed a hole in the kitchen refrigerator where the woman stabbed it.