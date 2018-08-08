Woman Pleads Guilty In Fatal St. Paul Shooting

ST. PAUL (AP) -- A woman who fired into a group of people outside a St. Paul house and killed one man has pleaded guilty to a felony charge in an agreement with prosecutors.

Twenty-eight-year-old Denise White , of River Falls, Wisconsin, entered the plea to unintentional second-degree murder while committing a felony in the death of Dawahn Littles .

Authorities say the 38-year-old victim was trying to break up a fight outside his house last October when he was struck by gunfire. He died later at a St. Paul hospital. White fled the scene.

White's attorney, Marcus Almon , said Tuesday his client never meant to hurt Littles.