GROVE CITY-- A woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Meeker County Friday afternoon.

The incident happened on Highway 12 near Grove City around 4:45 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a van was going west on Highway 12 when it lost control and crossed the center line.

The van hit an oncoming full-sized pickup truck and then a smaller truck going east hit the back end of the pick-up.

The driver of the van, 19-year-old Yasmin Ahmed of Willmar, died at the scene.

The driver of the full-sized pickup, 25-year-old Ali Danzeisen of Litchfield, and the driver of the smaller truck, 24-year-old Joshua Pehrson of Willmar were not hurt.