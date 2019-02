LIVONIA TOWNSHIP -- A woman was hurt when she lost control of her SUV and crashed south of Zimmerman Wednesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 28-year-old Heather Mccreight of North Branch was traveling south on Highway 169 in Livonia Township just after 8:00 a.m. when she lost control on ice and snow-covered roads, entered the ditch and hit a tree.

Mccreight was taken to Princeton Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.