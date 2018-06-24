Woman Hurt in Rear-End Crash Near Annandale

ANNANDALE -- A South Haven woman was hurt in a rear-end crash Saturday in Wright County's Corrina Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a van driven by 32-year-old Andrew Blasczyk of South Haven was heading north on Highway 24 near Annandale when the van was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Dakota Krautkremer of Annandale.

The crash happened on Highway 24 near Hemlock Street around 4:00 p.m.