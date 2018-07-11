Woman Hurt in Meeker County Crash

LITCHFIELD -- A Litchfield woman is hurt after a chain reaction crash in Meeker County. It happened at around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday along Highway 22 and 300th Street north of Litchfield.

The Minnesota State Patrol says two vehicles were stopped by a construction flagger when a car driven by 66-year-old Judith Groskreutz rear-ended the first vehicle which was then pushed into a vehicle stopped ahead of that first stopped vehicle.