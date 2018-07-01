Woman Hurt in Maple Lake Crash
MAPLE LAKE -- One woman was hurt in a two vehicle crash in Maple Lake early Sunday morning.
The incident happened shortly after 4:45 a.m. on Highway 55 just two miles east of Maple Lake in Maple Lake Township.
The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV heading east on Highway 55 crossed the center lane and struck a car head on.
The driver of the SUV, a 16-year-old boy was not hurt. However, the driver the car, 39-year-old Janellr Vogel of Brooklyn Park was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.