Woman Hurt in Collision with Snowplow

MONTICELLO -- The driver of a car was brought to the hospital after colliding with a snowplow.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 10:40 p.m. Monday on eastbound Interstate 94 at County Road 39 in Monticello.

Twenty-nine-year-old Britney Harris was going east when the snowplow was merging into traffic and two collided. Harris' car went across both lanes of traffic and was caught on the median cables.

Harris was taken to CentraCare Hospital in Monticello with non-life threatening injuries. The report does not list where she is from. Her passenger was not hurt.