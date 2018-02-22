Woman Hospitalized After Two Vehicle Crash In St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- One woman was hospitalized and another cited after a crash in north St. Cloud Wednesday morning.

St. Cloud Police say around 8:45 a.m. 41-year-old Amie O'Maley of Waite Park was stopped at a red light at the intersection of 9th Avenue North and 11th Street North. While stopped she was rear-ended by 34-year-old Christina Roketa of St. Cloud.

Police say Roketa gave several reasons for the crash, including a dirty windshield and the sun in her eye. She was cited for driving after revocation, and no proof of insurance.