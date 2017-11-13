Woman Fatally Shot in Cass Lake Area, Man In Custody

CASS LAKE (AP) - Authorities in Cass County have arrested a 24-year-old man in the fatal shooting of a woman.

Cass County sheriff's officials say deputies were called to a residence in the Cass Lake area about 8 a.m. Sunday. They found a 25-year-old Cass Lake woman with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the home.

The Cass Lake man arrested is being held in the Cass County Jail pending formal charges. The identity of the victim has not been released.