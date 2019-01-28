Wolves Wilt In Fourth Against Jazz Sunday

The Utah Jazz beat the Timberwolves 125-111 at Target Center Sunday night. The Wolves, who lost back-to-back games against Utah this weekend, are now 24-26 on the season.

The Jazz outscored the depleted Timberwolves 35-26 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the win.

Andrew Wiggins scored 35 points for Minnesota in the loss, while Karl-Anthony Towns piled up 22 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 29 points.

The Wolves will host the Grizzlies on Wednesday night. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on AM 1240, WJON.