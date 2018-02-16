Wolves Top Lakers Thursday

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Los Angeles Lakers 119-111 Thursday night at Target Center. The Wolves improve to 36-25 with the win.

Taj Gibson led Minnesota with 28 points and pulled down seven rebounds, Jimmy Butler added 24 points and Karl-Anthony Town struggled from the floor (2-9 shooting) but racked up 19 rebounds.

Julius Randle led the Lakers with 23 points, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Brandon Ingram each scored 17 in the loss.

The Timberwolves now get a week off for the all star break before returning to the court on February 23rd in Houston.