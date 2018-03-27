Wolves Somehow Lose To Grizzlies Monday

The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 101-93 Monday night at Target Center. The Grizzlies had lost 23 of their past 24 games heading into Monday's contest, and had won just 19 games all season.

Jeff Teague led the Timberwolves with 25 points and seven assists, Andrew Wiggins added 18 points and Karl-Anthony Towns charted 15 points and 12 rebounds for his NBA-high 62nd double-double of the season.

The Timberwolves were outscored 23-11 in the fourth quarter and shot just 3-17 as a team.

The Wolves (42-33) fall to eighth place in the Western Conference standings with the loss and are now just 1.5 games ahead of Denver for the final playoff spot in the West.