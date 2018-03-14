Wolves Rally For Win Over Wiz

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Washington Wizards 116-111 Tuesday night in D.C. The Wolves have now won back-to-back games to improve to 40-29 on the season.

Minnesota trailed by eight points heading into the fourth quarter before going on a 20-3 run to pull away for the win. Nemanja Bjelica caught fire during the run and finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Karl-Anthony Towns had another monster game for Minnesota, scoring 37 points while pulling down 12 rebounds. Towns is averaging 24.1 points and 13.1 rebounds in his last ten games.

The Timberwolves are currently in sixth place in the Western Conference, percentage points behind New Orleans for fifth place and one-half game behind Oklahoma City for fourth.