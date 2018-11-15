Wolves Push Past Pelicans Wednesday

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the New Orleans Pelicans 107-100 Wednesday night at Target Center. The Timberwolves are now 6-9 overall this season.

Karl-Anthony Towns continued his post-Butler renaissance with a 25 point, 16 rebound performance, while Andrew Wiggins added 23 points for the Wolves in the win.

Robert Covington and Dario Saric made their Minnesota debuts Wednesday night as well. Covington played a team-high 41 minutes while scoring 13 points and securing seven rebounds.

The Wolves will host Portland Friday night at Target Center.