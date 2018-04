The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the San Antonio Spurs 98-86 Wednesday night at Target Center. The win snaps a 12-game losing streak for the Wolves against San Antonio dating back to 2014.

The Wolves were led by Karl-Anthony Towns with 26 points and 16 rebounds, while Jeff Teague added 16 points for Minnesota in the win.

The Timberwolves improve to 9-5 with the win, and will host Dallas on Friday night. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON.