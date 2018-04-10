Wolves Mash Memphis Monday

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-94 Monday night at Target Center. The Wolves improve to 46-35 on the season with the win.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 24 points and pulled down 18 rebounds, while Jeff Teague added 24 points and eight assists. Andrew Wiggins had another tough night from the floor, shooting just 3-12 for 7 points in 38 minutes on the floor.

The Grizzlies led 26-20 after the first quarter, but the Wolves outscored Memphis in each subsequent quarter, including 36-27 in the second. Minnesota out-rebounded Memphis 60-41 in the game.

The Timberwolves remain tied with Denver for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference with one game remaining on the schedule. The Wolves will take on the Nuggets at Target Center Wednesday night, with the winner headed to the playoffs and the loser seeing their season end.

Wednesday's game can be heard on AM 1390 KXSS, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m.