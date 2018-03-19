Wolves Lose to Rockets; Butler Hopes to Return Earlier

The Timberwolves lost 129-120 to Houston Sunday night at Target Center. Minnesota trailed by 21 at halftime and got as close as 5 points in the 2nd half. Houston was led in scoring by James Harden with 34 points while Minnesota was led by Jeff Teague with 23 points and 11 assists. The Wolves also got 21 points from Andrew Wiggins and 20 points and 18 rebounds from Karl-Anthony Towns.

A bright spot for the Wolves was 20 points off the bench from Jamal Crawford and 14 from Derrick Rose. The Wolves are 40-31 and will host the L.A. Clippers Tuesday night at 7pm, pregame on WJON at 6:30.