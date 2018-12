The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Houston Rockets 103-91 Monday night at Target Center. The win improves the Wolves to 12-12 on the season.

Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 24 points and 11 rebounds, while Taj Gibson provided 15 points and 11 boards and Jeff Teague poured in 14 points with seven assists.

The Timberwolves will host the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday night at Target Center. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.