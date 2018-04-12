Wolves End Playoff Drought With Win Over Denver

The Minnesota Timberwolves are headed to the playoffs for the first time in 14 years after defeating the Denver Nuggets 112-106 in overtime Wednesday night at Target Center. The Wolves last made the playoffs in the 2003-04 season and advanced to the Western Conference Finals.

The Wolves led by eight points with just over four minutes left in the fourth quarter, but squandered the lead to send the game to overtime. Minnesota outscored Denver 11-5 in the extra period, including a pair of clutch free throws from Andrew Wiggins.

Jimmy Butler led Minnesota with 31 points on 10-21 shooting, while Karl-Anthony Towns added 26 points with 14 rebounds and Andrew Wiggins scored 18 in the win.

Nikola Jokic led Denver with 35 points and ten rebounds, while Will Barton added 24 points on 9-22 shooting.

The Timberwolves are the eighth-seed in the Western Conference playoffs and will match up with top-seeded Houston in the first round. Game one is scheduled for Sunday night at 8 p.m.