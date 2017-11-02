Wolves Close Out New Orleans Wednesday
The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the New Orleans Pelicans 104-98 Wednesday night at the Smoothie King Center. The Wolves improve to 5-3 with the win.
Jimmy Butler's three-point play with :34 left in the fourth quarter helped the Wolves to close out New Orleans. Butler led Minnesota with 23 points, while Taj Gibson added 11 points and 12 rebounds.
The Timberwolves will host the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night at Target Center. The game can be heard on AM 1390 KXSS.