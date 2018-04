The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Utah Jazz 109-98 Monday night in Salt Lake City. Minnesota snapped a brief two-game losing skid with the win and improve to 8-5 on the season.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves with 24 points while pulling down 13 rebounds, and Taj Gibson added 15 points and ten rebounds.

The Wolves will host the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday night at Target Center. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON.