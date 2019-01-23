Wolves Blow Out Suns Tuesday

The Minnesota Timberwolves jumped out to a big early lead and never looked back in a 118-91 rout of the Suns Tuesday night in Phoenix. The Wolves are now 23-24 on the season with the win.

Karl-Anthony Towns had a monster game for Minnesota, dropping 25 points and grabbing 18 rebounds while also dishing out seven assists. Wolves rookie Josh Okogie added 21 points in the win.

The Timberwolves will play against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center Thursday night. Tip-off is set for 9:30 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.