Wolgamott Running Against Knoblach in House District 14B

ST. CLOUD -- A former Minnesota Senate candidate in District 14 who lost a tightly-contested race in 2016 is turning his sights on the House of Representatives.

DFL'er Dan Wolgamott lost the Senate race to Republican Jerry Relph which was so close that it required a recount. Now, Wolgamott is throwing his hat into the ring against Republican State Representative Jim Knoblach in House District 14B.

Wolgamott says Knoblach is a career politician who is out of touch with the people of his district.

Wolgamott says his priorities are improving economic opportunities for families, reducing the cost of higher education, tackling student debt, strengthening K-12 schools and supporting seniors.