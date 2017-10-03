WJON Staffers Ready for Postseason Twins Baseball, Tuesday Night’s Game on WJON
NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Mauer and the Minnesota Twins are back in the postseason for the first time in seven years, facing the New York Yankees on Tuesday night in the AL wild-card game.
New York eliminated Minnesota from the playoffs four times from 2003-10, but only Mauer remains from those Twins teams.
Minnesota and New York are both in the playoffs after successful rebuilds, with Miguel Sano and Byron Buxton powering the Twins and Aaron Judge emerging as an MVP contender with the Yankees.
AM 1240 WJON has been your longtime radio home for Minnesota Twins baseball, and this postseason is no exception. Our pre-game show starts at 6:00 p.m., with the first-pitch just after 7:00 p.m.