WJON Radio News: FlashBriefing for September 5, 2017



Here's a WJON FlashBriefing for September 5, 2017.

STABBING DEATH -- An Iowa man is dead after a stabbing early this morning in St. Cloud. A suspect -- 22-year-old Robin Hanson -- jailed after that incident in the 1600 block of Oak Grove Road Southwest.

MORE: http://wjon.com/police-iowa-man-killed-in-early-morning-stabbing-in-st-cloud/

MISSING TEEN -- Missing Alexandria 15-year-old Jasmine Block's been found safe in Grant County. Reunited with her family and with some minor injuries from her month-long disappearance. No details yet from police.

MORE: http://wjon.com/missing-alexandria-teen-found-safe/

TEEN HURT -- A 15-year-old Glenwood boy -- with head injuries -- after falling off an SUV bumper and hitting his head on the pavement. This as Dylon Jergenson and two other boys were holding down duck blinds on the roof of the SUV while it was being driven -- and the wind took it, blowing Jergenson off the SUV.

MORE: http://wjon.com/glenwood-boy-seriously-hurt-after-falling-from-moving-vehicle/

PAYNESVILLE BOY HURT -- He lost control and his pick-up went off Highway 23 in Paynesville and ran into some trees. 16-year-old Stephen Peichel of Paynesville, taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries Sunday night.

MORE: http://wjon.com/paynesville-teenager-hurt-in-highway-23-crash/

BOYS-RIVER -- Two boys -- 12 and 14-years-old -- recovering after they were found unresponsive near the Little Elk River, under the Highway 115 Bridge in Randall Sunday afternoon. Police still trying to figure out what happened to them.

MORE: http://wjon.com/two-boys-found-unresponsive-near-morrison-county-river-bank/

STORE CLOSING -- The Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity's Re-Store is closing this weekend. The store -- reselling donated furniture and other items to benefit Habitat for Humanity -- closing Saturday after six years in the St. Cloud community.

MORE: http://wjon.com/habitat-for-humanitys-restore-going-out-of-business/



WAITE PARK DEVELOPMENT -- Their owner says two hotels under construction in Waite Park should be open in the spring. The Residence Inn around April. The Hilton Garden Inn, 2-to-4 months later.

MORE: http://wjon.com/waite-park-hotel-event-center-project-to-be-completed-next-spring /

PHEASANT POPULATION -- The Minnesota DNR says this year's roadside count shows a 26-percent decline in Minnesota's pheasant population in the last year. The cause -- a loss of nesting cover as fewer farm acres are enrolled in the federal Conservation Reserve Program.

MORE: http://wjon.com/minnesota-dnr-says-pheasant-population-falls-26-percent/

STATE FAIR ATTENDANCE -- Record crowds at the Minnesota State Fair this year. All totaled-up, there were just under 2-million admissions into the fair this year.

MORE: http://wjon.com/minnesota-state-fair-draws-record-attendance/