WJON Radio News: FlashBriefing for September 22, 2017



Here's a WJON FlashBriefing for September 22, 2017.

FALSE ASSAULT REPORT -- A St. Cloud woman faces DWI and driving after revocation charges after calling police Wednesday morning to report an assault that never happened. Kristine Hadammek was convicted of a previous DWI in June and her license revoked.

MORE: http://wjon.com/false-assault-report-leads-to-dwi-arrest-of-st-cloud-woman/



RAISING TOBACCO AGE -- St. Cloud city officials will consider raising the minimum age to buy tobacco to 21. The city council will hold a public hearing October 9th.

MORE: http://wjon.com/st-cloud-considering-raising-the-age-to-buy-tobacco-to-21/

GERINGHOFF JOBS -- A company that makes corn harvest combine machinery is starting a new product line and opening a second assembly line in St. Cloud. Geringhoff Manufacturing, creating 20 new full-time jobs at an average wage of $21 an hour.

MORE: http://wjon.com/geringhoff-manufacturing-planning-expansion-adding-jobs/



HURRICANE RELIEF -- Stephanie Schwegel of St. Joseph is hoping her efforts to help her cousin's family in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma becomes a larger relief effort. She's looking for help getting items to help with hurricane relief in the Florida Keys.

MORE: http://wjon.com/st-joseph-woman-organizing-relief-effort-for-florida-keys-video/



JEB BUSH -- Former Florida Governor and Republican Presidential candidate Jeb Bush says he appreciates talking government policy issues on college campuses, something he says doesn't get talked a lot about on cable news. Bush was in town Thursday for a lecture at St. John's University.

MORE: http://wjon.com/jeb-bush-hosts-conference-lecture-at-st-johns-university/

BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS DONATION -- A-T-and-T is giving Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota 15-thousand dollars. The money will help support kids taking part in the organization's college and career readiness program.

MORE: http://wjon.com/big-brothers-big-sisters-of-central-minnesota-receives-big-donation-from-telecom-giant/